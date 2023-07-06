Grant Williams going to Mavs from Celtics in a 3-team trade that includes Spurs, AP source says

A man cools off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, June 26, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Sweltering heat across the planet
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Threads
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
Sports

Grant Williams going to Mavs from Celtics in a 3-team trade that includes Spurs, AP source says

By SCHUYLER DIXON
 
Share

The Dallas Mavericks are acquiring Grant Williams from Boston in a sign-and-trade deal that includes the San Antonio Spurs, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Wednesday night.

Dallas is sending guard Reggie Bullock and a 2030 pick swap to the Spurs, while the Mavericks and Celtics will receive multiple second-round picks, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no trades can be finalized before Thursday.

Williams’ contract is for $54 million over four years.

Other news
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) gestures to his teammates during the first half of Game 4 during the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Celtics’ Grant Williams undergoes hand surgery as he enters pivotal offseason
BOSTON (AP) — Celtics forward Grant Williams had surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand and is expected to be sidelined from basketball activities for the next two months.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts on the floor during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat in Boston, Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics pay price for Williams dust up, Tatum’s cold finish in East finals Game 2 loss
BOSTON (AP) — Grant Williams poked Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum went cold again in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics are staring at a 2-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Mavericks made it clear they thought their roster needed work after missing the playoffs when the pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving faltered in the two months after the blockbuster deal that brought Irving from Brooklyn in February.

Irving and the Mavs have agreed on a $126 million, three-year contract that should become official when free agent deals can be signed, starting Thursday. Center Dwight Powell also is set to return.

The 6-foot-6 Williams will change the look of the Dallas frontcourt with the lanky, offensive-minded Christian Wood not expected to return. The 24-year-old averaged career highs of 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in his fourth season with the Celtics.

Dallas wants to rediscover the defensive mentality that helped fuel a run to the Western Conference finals in 2022. But it will have to be with a new set of key defensive pieces. The departure of Bullock comes after Dorian Finney-Smith went to the Nets in the Irving deal.

Bullock averaged 7.2 points for the Mavericks last season, a drop from 8.6 in his first season in Dallas. The 3-and-D specialist shot 40% from 3-point range in the 2022 playoffs, making 2.9 per game before dropping to 1.9 at a 38% clip in the 2022-23 regular season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports