Braves ace Max Fried makes rehab start at Triple-A Gwinnett, first appearance since May 5

FILE - Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried works against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game on May 5, 2023, in Atlanta. Fried threw 35 pitches over 1 1/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, July 9, 2023, — his first appearance in more than two months while on the 60-day injured list recuperating from a strained left forearm. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried threw 35 pitches over 1 1/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday — his first appearance in more than two months.

Fried, runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award in 2022, has been on the 60-day injured list recuperating from a strained left forearm.

His expected return after the All-Star break would further bolster a team that already has baseball’s best record. Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder have helped to fill the void in the rotation, both earning their first selections to the All-Star Game.

Fried was 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in five starts before he experienced pain in his forearm during a May 5 appearance against Baltimore.

The Braves have been overly cautious in his rehab, focusing on getting Fried fully healthy for the second half of the season.

He started for Atlanta’s suburban affiliate against the Omaha Storm Chasers, throwing 18 of 35 pitches for strikes. The lefty allowed one hit, walked two and struck out one before he was replaced with one out in the second inning by Roel Ramirez.

When Fried completes his rehab assignment, he would join Strider and Elder and Charlie Morton to give the Braves four solid starters. The team also hopes that Kyle Wright, a 21-game winner a year ago who has missed most of this season with shoulder issues, will be able to return late in the regular season.

But Fried is perhaps the biggest key to improving Atlanta’s chances of a deep postseason run. He went 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA a year ago, finishing second to Miami’s Sandy Alcántara in the NL Cy Young balloting.

