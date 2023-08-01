Klopp dismisses Mbappé links and raises concerns about Saudi Arabia’s growing influence

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz, right, holds hands with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, blocked from view at far right, at a watch party in Milwaukee, on April 4, 2023. The Wisconsin's Supreme Court flips from majority conservative to liberal control on Aug. 1 when Protasiewicz is set to be sworn in. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)
Wisconsin court flips to liberal control
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

Klopp dismisses Mbappé links and raises concerns about Saudi Arabia’s growing influence

PSG's Kylian Mbappe meets fans as he leaves the Paris Saint-Germain training complex, Friday, July 28, 2023 in Poissy, outside Paris. Speculation is mounting as to where Mbappé will play his first game of the season. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool is not in the running to sign Kylian Mbappé, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday as he laughed off links with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar striker.

Mbappé is the subject of a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal.

He could also be open to a temporary move for this season before leaving on a free transfer next year — possibly to join Real Madrid — at the end of his current contract.

Klopp said Mbappé wouldn’t be coming to Liverpool on loan.

US players wait for a corner kick during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
The US lacks that 2019 magic at this Women’s World Cup
Denmark players celebrate their victory at the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark beats Haiti 2-0 to set up a round of 16 encounter with Women’s World Cup co-host Australia
England's Lauren James, right, heads the ball during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Lauren James scores twice as England routs China 6-1 at the Women’s World Cup

“We laugh about it,” Klopp told broadcaster Sky Germany as he prepared the squad for the final match of its preseason Asia tour against Bayern Munich in Singapore.

“I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it. It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me ... that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

Klopp has seen midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho move to the Saudi Pro League this offseason, while striker Roberto Firmino has also gone to the oil-rich kingdom after his contract at Liverpool expired.

The Saudi league is hoping to raise the profile of soccer in the country by signing some of the world’s top players. Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in December and many have since followed. Bayern confirmed Tuesday that Senegal forward Sadio Mané is leaving the club for Al-Nassr.

Klopp is unhappy that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open until Sept. 20 — nearly three weeks after the European window closes.

“It is massive, in the moment,” Klopp said about Saudi Arabia’s influence in quotes carried by British broadcaster BBC. “Pretty much the worst thing I think is that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open three weeks longer. If I am right, I heard something like that, then at least in Europe that’s not helpful.

“UEFA or FIFA must find solutions for that. But in the end, at this moment, I don’t know exactly what will happen.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer