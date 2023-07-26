Motorists navigate a flooded road in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., after a severe storm Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (John T. Greilick/Detroit News via AP)
Severe storms in Michigan
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021. Meta Platforms reports earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
Meta reports strong Q2 results
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Federal Reserve raises interest rates
Sports

Kylian Mbappé reportedly rejects chance to meet with Saudi team Al-Hilal

FILE - PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Troyes and Paris Saint Germain, at the Stade de l'Aube, in Troyes, France, Sunday, May 7, 2023. Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal has made a record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe. Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the offer and says it has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has reportedly refused to meet with representatives of Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal, which has made a world record bid for the France striker.

French sports daily L’Equipe reported Wednesday that the Paris Saint-Germain player wouldn’t meet with Al-Hilal officials, who were in the French capital to sign Brazilian forward Malcom.

Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for Mbappé on Monday.

PSG wants to cash in on the World Cup star now rather than let him walk for free a year from now when his contract expires.

Al-Hilal made missed out on Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami after two years at PSG.

The 24-year-old Mbappé is in a standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension. Instead, he plans to leave as a free agent in 2025 when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal completed the signing of Malcom on a four-year deal. The 26-year-old winger had played the past four seasons for Zenit St. Petersburg.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports