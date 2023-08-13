Latest on Maui fires
Kylian Mbappe returns to training with PSG after constructive talks with the club

1 of 3 | 

PSG's Kylian Mbappe meets fans as he leaves the Paris Saint-Germain training complex, Friday, July 28, 2023 in Poissy, outside Paris. Speculation is mounting as to where Mbappé will play his first game of the season. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
FILE - PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates with PSG's Neymar after scoring a disallowed goal during the Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Bayern Munich, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By JEROME PUGMIRE
 
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe has returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain after “constructive and positive talks” between the two parties, the club said Sunday.

Mbappe watched from the stands on Saturday night as defending champion PSG drew 0-0 at home to Lorient because he is mired in a contract standoff. He wants to play this season and leave for free when his contract runs out, but PSG wants to sell him to stop this happening.

“After very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG-Lorient match, the player has returned to training with the first-team group this (Sunday) morning,” PSG said in a statement.

The World Cup star was left out of the pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea and then trained apart from the first-team regulars last week. Now he could play away to Toulouse on Saturday.

PSG received a world-record $332 million bid from Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal for Mbappe, who reportedly refused to meet with representatives from the Saudi club when they were in Paris last month to sign another player.

The 24-year-old Mbappe is widely thought to want to join Real Madrid next season on a free transfer, complete with a massive signing-on fee.

PSG did not say if Mbappe had opened negotiations over a new a contract, but positive talks at least points to an improvement in relations.

Mbappe posted a welcome message online when France winger Ousmane Dembele joined PSG from Barcelona on Saturday.

But Brazil forward Neymar could leave PSG this summer along with midfielder Marco Verratti, who also did not play against Lorient. Both have been linked with a move to the lucrative Saudi Arabian league.

