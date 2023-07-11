Elizabeth Holmes, center, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Holmes is accused of duping elite financial backers, customers and patients into believing that her startup was about to revolutionize medicine. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Sports

MCC world committee calls for fewer men’s ODI games under plans to protect test cricket

 
LONDON (AP) — Extra funding to protect test cricket and the women’s game has been proposed by the MCC’s world committee, which is also calling for men’s one-day international matches to be “significantly reduced” after the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Former England captain Mike Gatting, the chair of the committee which meets twice a year to debate the issues facing cricket, said: “It’s time for the global game to reset.”

The financial imbalance existing between nations is putting a squeeze on the viability of test cricket outside of India, England and Australia, according to current and former players on the panel.

Other news
Britain's Jonny Bairstow smiles during a nets session at Headingley, Leeds, England, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
England keep faith in Bairstow for 4th Ashes test
England has moved early to show its faith in Jonny Bairstow by keeping the wicketkeeper for the fourth Ashes test next week at Old Trafford.
England's Mark Wood, right, and England's Chris Woakes celebrate after winning the fourth day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England keeps Ashes series alive with dramatic 3-wicket win over Australia
England secured another memorable Ashes victory at Headingley after Harry Brook helped to set up a three-wicket win over Australia in the third test to keep the five-match series alive.
Australia's Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, in Leeds, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
England chasing 251 to win Ashes test after Head’s 77 gives Australia hope
Travis Head has erupted with a half-century to give Australia some hope and send England in pursuit of 251 to win the third Ashes test after a rainy third day at Headingley.
England's Chris Woakes, second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Australia's Usman Khawaja during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Australia loses top order to extend lead to 142 runs on Day 2 of 3rd Ashes test
Travis Head and Mitch Marsh have held off England to extend Australia’s fragile lead to 142 runs after two days of the third Ashes test at Headingley.

A lack of quantifiable data on the costs of staging tests has led to a recommendation that the International Cricket Council undertakes a financial audit to establish the nations in need of support.

The Marylebone Cricket Club’s world committee — whose members include Kumar Sangakkara, Justin Langer, Heather Knight, Eoin Morgan, Clare Connor and Graeme Smith — also advised a separate test fund to address the issue and “protect the sanctity” of the format.

A “substantial and ring-fenced” fund to strengthen and grow women’s cricket was another of the series of proposals to the ICC, which should be seeking a commitment from associate nations desiring test status to invest in and field women’s teams.

With the proliferation of T20 domestic franchise leagues creating an increasing logjam, the committee has also suggested a removal of bilateral ODIs — other than in the 12-month period before 50-over World Cups — to “increase the quality” and “create much-needed space in the global cricketing calendar.”

The Lord’s-based MCC is regarded as the guardian of the laws of the game.

