Sports

McCann is activated from the injured list by the Orioles after recovering from a sprained ankle

Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes, right, slides into home base past Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann to score during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

NEW YORK (AP) — Backup catcher James McCann was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Baltimore Orioles before Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees.

McCann had been sidelined since spraining his left ankle while reaching on an infield single against the Chicago Cubs on June 17. He went 0 for 9 with an RBI grounder in a two-game minor league injury rehabilitation assignment with the Double-A Bowie BaySox on July 1-2.

The 33-year-old is hitting .194 with three homers and seven RBIs this season as a backup to All-Star Adley Rutschman.

Baltimore also placed left-hander Cionel Pérez on the 15-day injured list because of left forearm soreness, a move retroactive to Monday, and recalled left-hander Bruce Zimmermann from Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles optioned right-hander Chris Vallimont to Norfolk after Monday’s 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

