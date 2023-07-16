Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Sports

McCutchen activated from injured by Pirates, who plan to give Priester debut Monday

Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen reacts after he struck out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen reacts after he struck out swinging during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By WES CROSBY
 
Share

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday as pitching prospect Quinn Priester was added to the taxi squad ahead of his likely major league debut Monday.

McCutchen missed six games with right elbow inflammation since last playing July 5. Entering Sunday, the 36-year-old led the Pirates among qualified players with a .268 batting average in 74 games this season, his 15th in the major leagues.

McCutchen was the designated hitter and hit third in a series finale against San Francisco. Infielder Rodolfo Castro was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Other news
San Francisco Giants' J.D. Davis, left, scores around a tag-attempt by Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay, second from right, the second of two runs driven in on a double by Michael Conforto off Pirates relief pitcher Yerry De Los Santos during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Conforto, Bailey hit 10th-inning doubles and Giants beat Pirates 8-4 to win 5th straight
Michael Conforto and Patrick Bailey hit two-run doubles in a five-run 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 to finish a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to five.
San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto celebrates as he stands on second base after driving in two runs with a single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Michael Conforto hits tiebreaking RBI single in 8th as Giants beat Pirates for 4th straight win
Michael Conforto’s tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the San Francisco Giants to a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night, extending their winning streak to four games.
San Francisco Giants' Luis Matos hits an RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Ryan Borucki during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Giants won 6-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Giants rookies key their 7th-inning rally in a 6-4 win over the Pirates
San Francisco rookies Patrick Bailey and Luis Matos hit RBI singles during a three-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4.
FILE - LSU's Paul Skenes pitches against Tennessee in a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Skenes, a hard-throwing pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 122 innings for the Tigers, could be the first pick in Sunday night's Major League Baseball draft.(AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)
Pittsburgh selects hard-throwing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with top pick of amateur draft
The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected hard-throwing LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the top pick in baseball’s amateur draft.

Priester, a 22-year-old right hander, arrived in Pittsburgh and appeared set to start Monday against Cleveland. Selected 18th overall by the Pirates in the 2019 amateur draft, he is 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 18 starts with Indianapolis this season.

“I typically get anxious for starts while getting prepared wherever I’ve been at,” Priester said. “This will be much the same, getting my body prepared, getting my mind prepared in my own way. Definitely anxious, but taking the next couple of days to take it all in. I don’t mind if it takes a long time because these are two days I’m never getting back. I definitely want to cherish the moment and appreciate all the people who helped me get here.”

After taking a comebacker off a calf in the first inning of a start with Indianapolis on Friday, Priester initially protested when told he would be pulled. That was before manager Miguel Pérez explained.

“He was like, ‘We’re not risking you going back out.’ I was like, ’Come on man what are you talking about?’” Priester said. “Then he ended up telling me that I was coming to the big leagues. That was a really special moment for it to happen in the dugout with all my teammates down there, so it was awesome.”

Priester said he hasn’t been informed whether he would return to Indianapolis after Monday.

“It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work and I’m really excited to be here,” Priester said. “I always thought I was going to be a professional baseball player, a big league baseball player. But then, as you’re growing up, you start to realize how hard that is. Then I came back around and realized, ‘Oh, I can actually do this.’

“Just worked really hard at it, kept getting better and now it’s a new chapter for me. I’m really excited to keep learning and doing things right.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports