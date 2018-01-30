McKeesport history center displays WWII exhibit

Western Pennsylvania’s immense impact on the home, industrial and battlefronts during World War II is on display in a special traveling exhibit, “We Can Do It: WWII,” at the McKeesport Regional History and Heritage Center.

Visitors to the free exhibit, which continues until March 20, will learn about the development of the jeep, a uniquely American invention produced by the American Bantam Car Co. in Butler; hear the stories behind Rosie the Riveter — women working in factories and mills; and the local Tuskegee Airmen — African-American pilots — whose contributions helped to turn the tide of the war.

The exhibit, which was created by the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, includes four lifelike museum figures plus panels providing displays, said Brady Smith, a Heinz History Center spokesman. The exhibit, covering about 500 square feet, allows for local history centers to add information pertinent to their communities, Smith said.

The McKeesport history center at 1832 Arboretum Drive, McKeesport, is open Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 4, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 412-678-1832 or visit the center’s website at www.mckeesportheritage.com.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.