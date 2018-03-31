FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
New Stanton shooter’s prison term not decided after day of testimony

 
Fendi Brooks knows she will one day have to explain to her young son how his father died.

The boy, now 5, doesn’t understand that Brandon Gray, 31, of New Kensington was fatally shot at the Garden Inn in New Stanton three years ago. Brooks has to wait until he gets older, she testified through tears during a sentencing hearing Monday for the man convicted of killing Gray — Christopher Joseph Smarr, 20, of McKeesport.

“For the past three years, my life has been nothing but hell on earth,” Brooks testified, explaining that she works three jobs to support her son.

She is involved in the lives of Gray’s two older children and spent about four years with him after they met in college, she said.

“What (Smarr) has done to me and my family does not deserve nothing less than being in prison for life,” Brooks said while looking directly at him in court. “Because they will have to endure for the rest of their lives.”

Prosecution witnesses outlined Smarr’s past involvement in the juvenile court system and numerous infractions at the county jail during Monday’s hearing. Because Smarr was 17 at the time of Gray’s death, he is ineligible for a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. Assistant district attorneys Karen Patterson and Adam Barr are still asking that Smarr receive that sentence.

He was convicted in December of first- and second-degree murder, and other offenses. Prosecutors said at trial that Gray sold Smarr $950 worth of crack cocaine on March 14, 2015, and afterward, Smarr demanded the money back. When Gray refused, Smarr shot him in the chest, according to trial testimony.

Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio continued Monday’s four-and-a-half-hour hearing to next week to hear testimony from more witnesses. Defense attorney Michael DeMatt said he plans to call to the stand a psychologist and Smarr’s grandfather.

Prosecutors presented nine witnesses Monday.

Allegheny County juvenile probation officer Stephen Bechtold said Smarr’s run-ins with the law began in April 2013 when he was cited for disorderly conduct. In June 2013, he was arrested by McKeesport police after threatening his mother and stepfather with a gun. He was released on electronic monitoring to his grandfather.

In December 2013, he was arrested again by McKeesport police, but robbery and related charges were dropped after the woman who reported the crime didn’t show up for two hearings, according to Bechtold.

After that, a few warrants were issued, including once when Smarr cut off his ankle bracelet in February 2014. He eventually was ordered to attend a community supervision program and a residential treatment program. Twice, Smarr tested positive for marijuana use, Bechtold testified.

He was arrested by McKeesport police in July 2014 after the car he was riding in was stopped for going 40 mph in a 10 mph zone in a park, said Officer Steve Kondrosky. Police found drugs and two guns in the car.

In November 2014, he didn’t return to the residential program after he was permitted to leave for Thanksgiving, Bechtold said. Probation and police officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Smarr when Gray was killed.

He was arrested in Gray’s death on March 19, 2015, at his mother’s home in McKeesport.

Smarr was disciplined twice at the Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield and later about a dozen times at the Westmoreland County Prison, where he was moved on May 4, 2015, when he turned 18.

Those infractions — the most recent was March 11 — ranged from being loud in his cell to assaulting another inmate and punching a jail guard after his conviction, testified George Lowther, prison deputy warden of security.

On March 11, guards had to forcefully remove Smarr from a cell after he covered the window and placed a mattress against the door.

According to a report this month, Smarr had added several tattoos since he arrived at the Hempfield detention center, including one on his face that says “Not guilty” and others that suggest he may be a gang member.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.