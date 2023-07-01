Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan leaves the field with trainer Joe Benge after betting hurt during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, June 22, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane McClanahan was put on the 15-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, a day after the 26-year-old left-hander came out of his second straight start due to mid-back tightness.

McClanahan, 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA, left a June 22 outing against Kansas City after 3 2/3 innings and Friday’s start against Seattle after three innings. His IL stint will run through the All-Star break.

“If I were to go on the IL, I think this is probably the best time for it.” McClanahan said. “I’d only have to miss one start, and do what I want to do, and that’s come back and be me. Not be a shell of myself. I miss that guy out there, and I want to get back and do the things I know I can do, and not worry about a back or whatever.”

McClanahan leads the major leagues in wins is second in the AL in ERA and has a 1.17 WHIP and 101 strikeouts over 17 starts.

“Pretty easy decision given where we’re at in the season,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “This is the second time in his last two starts that he’s felt it, so we figured we can take the time to calm it down. We do have the benefit of the break, and would expect for him to be right in the mix when we get back out of the All-Star break.”

