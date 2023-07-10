Team USA hoists their goalkeeper Matt Turner (1) in extra time in a penalty shootout during a CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final soccer match against the Canada, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. The United States advances. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
CONCACAF Gold Cup: USMNT beats Canada
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway just beyond the traffic circle off the Bear Mountain Bridge, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Orange County, N.Y. Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. geared up for a major storm. (AP Photo/David Bauder)
Extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
This image released by Lionsgate shows Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, from left, Ashley Park as Audrey, Sherry Cola as Lolo, and Stephanie Hsu as Kat, in a scene from "Joy Ride." (Ed Araquel/Lionsgate via AP)
‘Joy Ride’ movie review
President Joe Biden waves as he walks down the steps of Air Force One at Stansted Airport in Stansted, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden arrives in UK
Sports

Hamilton happy his old team McLaren is competitive again despite losing out for 2nd at British GP

Winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands. right, sprays champagne on second placed McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, and third Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, after the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates his second place after the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands congratulates second placed McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
 
SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is happy his old team McLaren is competitive in Formula One again, even if it is at his expense.

The seven-time champion lost an all-British tussle to McLaren’s Lando Norris for second place in their home Grand Prix on Sunday. Norris even overtook all-conquering Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at the start to lead the race briefly. Getting the better of Verstappen has been almost impossible this season.

On the fast tracks like Silverstone, Norris said, “We’re almost on a par with what Red Bull can achieve.”

Other news
Fans wait for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to begin on Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Byron wins rain-shortened Atlanta NASCAR race for 4th win of season
William Byron won the rain-shortened NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It is Byron’s second win in Atlanta in the last two years and his fourth victory of the season.
Rippers GC's Cameron Smith lifts the trophy following day three of the LIV Golf League at the Centurion Club, in Hertfordshire, England, Sunday July 9, 2023. (George Tewkesbury/PA via AP)
Smith holds on to win LIV Golf event for first title of the year
Cameron Smith has his first victory of the year. The Australian shot a 68 on Sunday to win LIV Golf-London by one stroke over Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman.
Russia's Mirra Andreeva plays a return to Russia's Anastasia Potapova during the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Russian teen Mirra Andreeva helps herself at Wimbledon in reaching fourth round
Mirra Andreeva didn’t go far when she needed some advice after losing in the third round at her first major tennis tournament.
FILE - Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea attempts to save a penalty in a shootout 3during the English FA Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, April 23, 2023. Veteran goalkeeper David de Gea has announced he is leaving Manchester United as a free agent after 12 seasons at Old Trafford. The 32-year-old's contract with United expired at the end of June, with no new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the season. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
De Gea’s Man United exit paves the way for Ten Hag’s tactical transformation
Replacing David de Gea at Manchester United won’t be easy. No Premier League goalkeeper kept more clean sheets last season and in 12 years at Manchester United he was named the club’s player of the year on four occasions.

The McLaren car was quick in qualifying Saturday and on race day, he added: “We definitely seem to maintain our performance when others seem to take a bit of a hit.”

Not bad for a team which didn’t score any points at five of the first eight GP weekends.

Hamilton described the McLaren car — which is newly competitive after an aerodynamic upgrade — as a “rocket ship” and sent “big congratulations to Lando and to McLaren, where it was my family, where I first started.”

“It was a great battle we had but it’s really amazing to see the McLaren back up in competitive form,” Hamilton said. “It’s been such a long time.”

Hamilton was the last driver to win the championship for McLaren in 2008.

The McLaren might just be the car Mercedes could have had.

It uses the same Mercedes engines but with an aerodynamic package which resembles the dominant Red Bull of Verstappen, especially after upgrades first used by Norris at the previous race in Austria. McLaren had scored just 17 points all season before then. Now it has 59.

Mercedes, by contrast, has struggled since opting to design its 2022 car around small, sleek side pods. That seemed daring when first revealed last year but has arguably hampered Mercedes’ options to improve and made it harder to follow innovations from other teams like Red Bull with more conventional designs.

McLaren was also racing in Britain with a chromed livery harking back to the Silver Arrows look with Mercedes engines when McLaren won titles in the 1990s and 2000s, including Hamilton’s first F1 championship in ’08.

Even more encouragingly for McLaren, Norris’ rookie teammate Oscar Piastri showed he’s getting comfortable in F1 with a fourth-place finish that Norris said “should have been P3” but for an unfortunately timed safety car that hurt Piastri’s strategy.

McLaren fought a legal tussle with Alpine last year over who had the rights to the promising Australian driver for 2023 after Piastri publicly rejected Alpine. As McLaren struggled earlier this season and Alpine scored regular points, it seemed he might have been better off with the French team after all. At Silverstone, though, McLaren leaped above Alpine to fifth in the constructors’ standings.

Still, McLaren won’t be the star at every circuit. Norris was full of praise for the car’s high-speed performance but admitted it remains “pretty terrible in the slow-speed corners, extremely difficult to drive.” That won’t help at the next race on July 23 in Hungary, where the average speed is among the slowest of any F1 circuit.

“We’re getting excited and I accept that,” Norris said. “But we’re going to go to a couple of tracks where I’m sure people are going to be saying ‘What have you done now? Like, how has it got so bad all of a sudden?’”

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports