Sports

F1’s governing body rejects McLaren’s appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the sprint shootout event, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Formula One Austrian Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the first practice session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lando Norris Formula One driver for Mclaren smiles during St. Louis Cardinals' training session ahead of the baseball match against Chicago Cubs at the MLB World Tour London Series, in London Stadium. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, takes a turn at the Senna corner during the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race Sunday, July 18, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One’s governing body has rejected McLaren’s right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.

Following a review hearing on Sunday, which was held ahead of the Austrian GP and attended by two McLaren team representatives, the petition was rejected on the grounds that there was no new relevant element of information available to McLaren that wasn’t at the time.

Only a relevant new element could have led to a second hearing taking place at a later date. Norris was handed a five-second penalty during the race in Montreal for what the stewards called “unsportsmanlike behavior.”

After Mercedes driver George Russell triggered a safety car by crashing into the wall and sending debris on the track, McLaren told its drivers Oscar Piastri and Norris to pit for new tires. Norris was then accused by stewards of driving deliberately slowly behind the safety car in order to create enough of a gap for McLaren to more easily change tires on both cars.

The time penalty dropped Norris down from ninth place and he lost two points.

“We believe that we provided sufficient new, significant and relevant evidence to warrant a ‘right to review,’’’ McLaren said in a statement Sunday. “We accept the stewards’ decision that this evidence did not meet their requirements. Whilst it is not the outcome we hoped for, we thank the stewards for their time and collaboration.”

