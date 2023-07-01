Governing body FIA agrees to hear McLaren’s request to review Norris penalty

A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5G could disrupt flights
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
Sports

Governing body FIA agrees to hear McLaren’s request to review Norris penalty

McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, takes a turn at the Senna corner during the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race Sunday, July 18, 2023, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
McLaren's Lando Norris of Great Britain steers his car at the hairpin during the first practice session at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)
SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One’s governing body has agreed to hold a hearing to address McLaren’s request to review the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The hearing will take place with a McLaren representative summoned to appear before stewards on Sunday morning at the Austrian Grand Prix, ahead of the race later in the day. If stewards decide that a “relevant new element” is worth considering then a second hearing will take place at a later date.

Norris was handed a five-second penalty during the race in Montreal for what the stewards called “unsportsmanlike behavior.”

After Mercedes driver George Russell triggered a safety car by crashing into the wall and sending debris on the track, McLaren told its drivers Oscar Piastri and Norris to pit for new tires. Norris was then accused by stewards of driving deliberately slowly in order to create enough of a gap for McLaren to more easily change tires on both cars.

The time penalty dropped Norris down from ninth to 13th place and out of the points.

“In Canada, we were surprised by the penalty and uncertain as to the rationale behind the decision,” McLaren said. “We will now continue to work with the FIA closely, in the same constructive and collaborative manner in which we normally do, and will accept the outcome of their deliberations and decision.”

