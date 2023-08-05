Driver Scott Zeron and trainer Nancy Takter win Hambletonian with Tactical Approach

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The post-position draw took all the pressure off driver Scott Zeron heading into the $1 million Hambletonian on Saturday at the Meadowlands Racetrack.

Tactical Approach drew post 10, the least advantageous starting spot in the trotting classic for 3-year-olds. The 12-1 price on the tote board was a sign of diminished expectations among the bettors.

Zeron, harness racing’s newest “Money Man,” overcame all obstacles to get his third Hambletonian victory as Tactical Approach slipped through on the rail to win by one length.

“This was the least amount of pressure I’ve ever had, just because of having a bad post,” Zeron said. “I’ve had a lot of faith in this horse all year, but I’ve over-drove him most of his starts. To give him a nice steer, a patient one, he respected it, and he thanked me.”

Trainer Nancy Takter watched anxiously as Tactical Approach delivered her first Hambletonian win.

““Scott was great, everything just worked out,” she said. “I was just hoping he was going to have room down the stretch.”

Zeron, only 34, is rapidly climbing the Hambletonian ladder. Hall of Famer John Campbell holds the driving record with six. Zeron’s previous Hambletonian winners were Marion Marauder in 2016 and Atlanta in 2018. He is rapidly building a reputation as a cool hand in harness racing’s richest races.

Takter is following the family tradition. Her Hall of Fame father Jimmy Takter won the Hambletonian four times. She is the third woman to train a Hambletonian winner, joining Linda Toscano (Market Share, 2012) and Paula Wellwood (Marion Marauder).

Zeron saved all possible ground until deep stretch in the race. At that point, Oh Well looked poised to claim the trophy. In a flash, Tactical Approach skimmed the pylons and was on his way to a last-to-first victory.

It was the sixth win in 14 starts for the colt who earned $500,000 for owners Robert Leblanc, John Fielding and John Fodera.

Tactical Approach paid $26.80, $13.20 and $7.40. Oh Well finished second, returning $6.20 and $4. Up Your Deo paid $5.60 to show. The time was 1:50 3/5 for the mile.

Celebrity Yankee was fourth and Point of Perfect fifth after they won the elimination’s for trotting’s most prestigious race last weekend.

It was another post 10 win in the $500,000 Hambletonian Oaks, the companion event for 3-year-old filly trotters.

It was the second straight Oaks win for driver Tim Tetrick, who drove Oh Well in the Hambletonian. Heaven Hanover paid $59.40 to win as she trotted the mile in 1:50 3/5.

