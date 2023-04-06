Hospice owner convicted in $1.5 million Medicare scheme

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A former hospice service owner in Louisiana has been convicted on conspiracy and fraud charges in a $1.5 million Medicare scheme involving patients who weren’t terminally ill and didn’t know they’d been signed up for end-of-life care, a federal prosecutor said Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown in Lafayette said in a news release that the verdict was returned against Kristal Glover-Wing, 50, of Broussard.

Prosecutors said that over about nine years, Glover-Wing’s Angel Care Hospice arranged for 24 people to get services who did not qualify for the business’s end-of-life care.

“In fact, many of the patients themselves, who are still alive and thriving many years later, as well as family members of other patients, testified that they never knew that they had been placed on hospice,” the release said.

Two doctors who also faced charges in the case were acquitted, Brown’s release said.

Glover-Wing faces up to 20 years in prison on a single conspiracy to commit health care fraud charge and up to 10 years in prison on each of three health care fraud charges.

The verdicts were reached Tuesday. A sentencing hearing was set for July 26.