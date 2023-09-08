Pelosi running for reelection
Kosovo capital Pristina chosen to host 2030 Mediterranean Games

 
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo capital Pristina was chosen Friday to host the 2030 Mediterranean Games.

Meeting at the Greek city of Heraklion, the general assembly of the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games overwhelmingly backed Pristina with 55 votes in favor out of 66.

“Kosovo’s history written in Heraklion. Congratulations Kosovo,” the Kosovo Olympic Committee posted on Facebook.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti was at the meeting in Crete.

“This is an extraordinary achievement,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We look forward to hosting all participating countries and celebrating with the world!”

Starting in 1951, the multi-sport Mediterranean Games have been held mostly every four years with 26 countries taking part in 2022 in Oran, Algeria.

The 21st edition is set to take place from July 24 until Aug. 4, 2030.

Kosovo, a member of the International Olympic Committee since 2014, has faced problems in the past taking part in different international sport events.

The 1998-1999 war in Kosovo, then a Serbian province, ended after a NATO military intervention that forced Serbia to withdraw its forces. The United Nations ran the territory for nine years before Kosovo in 2008 declared independence, a move that Serbia doesn’t recognize. Kosovo has a population of 1.8 million.

