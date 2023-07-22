Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with a possible cash payout of $422 million

FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Tony Bennett dies
United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
US in Women’s World Cup
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley speaks during a news conference on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. ( KFGO via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi debut
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with a possible cash payout of $422 million

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions top prize has jumped to an estimated $820 million after there was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing, late Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — No winner for the Mega Millions top prize has sent the jackpot soaring to an estimated $820 million.

The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and gold Mega Ball 25.

The estimated $820 million in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $422 million.

FILE - People watch the sunset from a peak at Papago Park, Feb. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
As he leaves Phoenix’s blistering sun, AP’s climate news director reflects on desert life
For four years, The Associated Press’ global climate and environment news director, Peter Prengaman, has lived in Phoenix.
FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address, Feb. 6, 2023, in Oklahoma City. Stitt's ongoing feud with many of the Oklahoma-based Native American tribes has grown so contentious that fellow Republicans in the Legislature and the state's attorney general are now considering wresting control of Stitt's ability to negotiate tribal agreements. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Oklahoma governor’s feud with Native American tribes continues over revenue agreements
Republican leaders in Oklahoma are grumbling publicly that Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hostile posture toward Native American tribes is costing the state money and are considering pushing him out of tribal negotiations altogether.
FILE - Tony Bennett, left, and Lady Gaga perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, on April 26, 2015 in New Orleans. Bennett died Friday, July 21, 2023. at age 96. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)
Tony Bennett left his heart to generations of music fans
Few artists could match Tony Bennett’s ability to transcend generations, and bring them together in admiration of his warm, powerful voice.
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, chat with a patrons during a campaign stop at a diner, June 9, 2023, in Derry, N.H. Weary Republicans who acknowledge Donald Trump's dominance, across New Hampshire are fighting to stop the former president from winning the first-in-the-nation primary. For now, however, they're relying on little more than hope and prayers. Look no further than Pence, who repeatedly appealed to voters' faith as he tried to resurrect his anemic presidential campaign while courting a few dozen voters in a former state lawmaker's backyard. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Nervous Republicans turn to New Hampshire in hopes of stopping Trump
Weary Republicans across New Hampshire, even inside the governor’s office, are desperate to stop former President Donald Trump from winning the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

The Powerball jackpot also was approaching near-record levels before a tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing, worth an estimated $1.08 billion.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.