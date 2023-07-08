FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Megan Rapinoe
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
Britain's Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Tour de France
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
Sports

Megan Rapinoe says she’ll retire after the NWSL season and her 4th World Cup

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
1 of 4 | 

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States’ Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women’s World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, in July 7, 2019. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
2 of 4 | 

FILE - United States’ Megan Rapinoe lifts up the trophy after winning the Women’s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, in July 7, 2019. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women's World Cup media day for the United States Women's National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
3 of 4 | 

FILE- U.S soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters during the 2023 Women’s World Cup media day for the United States Women’s National Team in Carson, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) resets the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Nigeria Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith, File)
4 of 4 | 

FILE - United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) resets the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Nigeria Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after an illustrious career in which she won an Olympic gold medal, two World Cups and never shied away from using her platform to spotlight social issues.

Rapinoe, 38, announced Saturday her fourth World Cup at the end of the month will be her last and she’ll officially retire with the OL Reign at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

She made the announcement on Twitter, saying she “never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever.”

Other news
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give skygazers in 17 American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights, the colorful sky show that happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere.
Georgian opponents of gay rights shout anti-LGBT festival slogans as they try to interfere with a pride party in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, July 8, 2023.Hundreds of opponents of gay rights on Saturday swarmed the site of an LGBT festival in the capital of the country of Georgia, vandalizing the stage, setting fires and looting the event's bar. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
A mob storms Tbilisi Pride Fest site, forcing the event’s cancellation
Hundreds of opponents of gay rights have swarmed the site of an LGBT festival in the capital of the country of Georgia, vandalizing the stage, setting fires and looting the event’s bar.
FILE - Cheese from Switzerland is presented at the fair eat'n Style in Cologne, Germany, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2008. The head of the Switzerland's dairy association SMP says the country will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, File)
Switzerland to become a net importer of cheese this year for the first time
The head of the Switzerland’s dairy association says the country will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time.
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)
Airstrike in Sudanese city kills at least 22, officials say, amid fighting between rival generals
Sudan’s Ministry of Health says an airstrike in the city of Omdurman has killed at least 22 people. It says the attack took place Saturday on the Dar es Salaam neighborhood and wounded an unspecified number of people.

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” Rapinoe said.

Rapinoe and the U.S. team are aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

The United States plays Wales in a final tune-up match on Sunday in San Jose, California, before leaving for the World Cup.

“I’ve been able to have such an incredible career, and this game has brought me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people,” Rapinoe said in a news release. “To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special.”

At the 2019 World Cup in France, Rapinoe scored six goals over the course of the tournament, including a penalty in a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the final. She also finished with three assists and claimed the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball for the best overall player. Rapinoe also took home the Ballon d’Or and the Best FIFA Women’s Player awards — the game’s top individual honors — for her play in 2019.

Rapinoe is tied with Abby Wambach for third all-time in assists for the U.S. Women’s National Team and is one of only seven players in team history with more than 50 career goals and career assists. She first played for the U.S. senior team in 2006.

Rapinoe has played her entire 11-year NWSL career for the Reign. She has scored the sixth most goals in league history with 48.

An outspoken advocate for equal pay in women’s soccer and supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, President Joe Biden last year awarded Rapinoe the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Rapinoe was the first white athlete and first female to kneel during the national anthem in solidarity with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, according to U.S. Soccer.

She is engaged to be married to women’s basketball icon Sue Bird.

“She has produced so many memorable moments for her team and the fans on the field that will be remembered for a very long time, but her impact on people as a human being may be even more important,” U.S. women’s team coach Vlatko Andonovski said in the release.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports