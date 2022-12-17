Memphis police shoot, kill man who shot, ran from officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis police officer shot and killed a man late Friday after the suspect shot at officers while being chased on foot, the police department said.

According to a statement, the Memphis Police Department says officers out on patrol observed a “suspicious vehicle.” When officers initiated a traffic stop, police say the car sped off but lost control and drove into a park.

Police say four Black males ran from the vehicle. All of them were armed, police also say.

When officers went to chase one of the men running away, he shot at the officers. One officer returned fired and shot the suspect. The man — whose name has not been released — died from his injuries.

The remaining three men who ran away have not been arrested. No officers on scene were injured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.