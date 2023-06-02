Triple-A International League Glance

All Times EDT W L Pct. GB Norfolk (Baltimore) 38 16 .704 — Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 30 20 .600 6 St. Paul (Minnesota) 30 22 .577 7 Durham (Tampa Bay) 31 23 .574 7 Louisville (Cincinnati) 29 24 .547 8½ Memphis (St. Louis) 29 25 .537 9 Columbus (Cleveland) 27 25 .519 10 Nashville (Milwaukee) 27 26 509 10½ Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 27 27 .500 11 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 26 27 .491 11½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 26 28 .481 12 Rochester (Washington) 25 27 .481 12 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 25 28 .472 12½ Worcester (Boston) 25 29 .463 13 Toledo (Detroit) 24 29 .453 13½ Buffalo (Toronto) 24 30 .444 14 Jacksonville (Miami) 23 30 .434 14½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 23 31 .426 15 Omaha (Kansas City) 22 30 .423 15 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 20 34 .370 18

___

Thursday's Games

St. Paul 11, Buffalo 5

Norfolk 5, Gwinnett 2

Columbus 8, Iowa 8, susp. bottom of the 10th to be completed June 2

Toledo 4, Indianapolis 1

Louisville 8, Worcester 6

Durham 6, Jacksonville 5

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/WB 3

Nashville 10, Charlotte 7

Memphis 12, Omaha 6

Friday's Games

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

Memphis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 2 8:08 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Paul at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Worcester at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

Memphis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Worcester at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Memphis at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

