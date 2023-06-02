Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|38
|16
|.704
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|30
|20
|.600
|6
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|30
|22
|.577
|7
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|31
|23
|.574
|7
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|29
|24
|.547
|8½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|29
|25
|.537
|9
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|27
|25
|.519
|10
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|27
|26
|509
|10½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|27
|.500
|11
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|26
|27
|.491
|11½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|28
|.481
|12
|Rochester (Washington)
|25
|27
|.481
|12
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|25
|28
|.472
|12½
|Worcester (Boston)
|25
|29
|.463
|13
|Toledo (Detroit)
|24
|29
|.453
|13½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|24
|30
|.444
|14
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|23
|30
|.434
|14½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|23
|31
|.426
|15
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|22
|30
|.423
|15
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|34
|.370
|18
___
|Thursday's Games
St. Paul 11, Buffalo 5
Norfolk 5, Gwinnett 2
Columbus 8, Iowa 8, susp. bottom of the 10th to be completed June 2
Toledo 4, Indianapolis 1
Louisville 8, Worcester 6
Durham 6, Jacksonville 5
Rochester 4, Syracuse 3
Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/WB 3
Nashville 10, Charlotte 7
Memphis 12, Omaha 6
|Friday's Games
Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.
Memphis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Columbus at Iowa, 2 8:08 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
St. Paul at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Columbus at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.
Worcester at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.
Memphis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Worcester at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Nashville at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Columbus at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Memphis at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.
