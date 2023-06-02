AP NEWS
Triple-A International League Glance

June 2, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)3816.704
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)3020.6006
St. Paul (Minnesota)3022.5777
Durham (Tampa Bay)3123.5747
Louisville (Cincinnati)2924.547
Memphis (St. Louis)2925.5379
Columbus (Cleveland)2725.51910
Nashville (Milwaukee)272650910½
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2727.50011
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2627.49111½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)2628.48112
Rochester (Washington)2527.48112
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2528.47212½
Worcester (Boston)2529.46313
Toledo (Detroit)2429.45313½
Buffalo (Toronto)2430.44414
Jacksonville (Miami)2330.43414½
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2331.42615
Omaha (Kansas City)2230.42315
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)2034.37018

Thursday's Games

St. Paul 11, Buffalo 5

Norfolk 5, Gwinnett 2

Columbus 8, Iowa 8, susp. bottom of the 10th to be completed June 2

Toledo 4, Indianapolis 1

Louisville 8, Worcester 6

Durham 6, Jacksonville 5

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/WB 3

Nashville 10, Charlotte 7

Memphis 12, Omaha 6

Friday's Games

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

Memphis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 2 8:08 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Paul at Buffalo, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 7:08 p.m.

Worcester at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

Memphis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Worcester at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Memphis at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

