Memphis hosts Portland after Lillard’s 42-point outing

Portland Trail Blazers (24-26, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-18, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Memphis Grizzlies after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers’ 129-125 win against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Grizzlies are 15-15 in Western Conference games. Memphis is the Western Conference leader with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 5.1.

The Trail Blazers are 17-15 in Western Conference play. Portland has a 5-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 111-106 in the last matchup on Nov. 3. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 29 points, and Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is scoring 27.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 16.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lillard is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 29.3 points and 7.1 assists. Jerami Grant is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 122.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: day to day (knee), Steven Adams: out (knee), Danny Green: day to day (knee), John Konchar: out (concussion).

Trail Blazers: Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .