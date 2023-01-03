Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Charlotte

Memphis Grizzlies (23-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Morant is 10th in the league averaging 27.2 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 5-13 at home. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference with 54.3 points in the paint led by Kelly Oubre Jr. averaging 8.9.

The Grizzlies are 8-10 on the road. Memphis averages 115.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 130-99 in the last meeting on Nov. 5. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, and Oubre led the Hornets with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is averaging 20 points and 5.4 assists for the Hornets. Oubre is averaging 17.9 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Morant is averaging 27.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and eight assists for the Grizzlies. Brooks is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 114.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 49.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (hand), Cody Martin: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Ziaire Williams: day to day (knee), Danny Green: out (knee), Santi Aldama: day to day (ankle), Brandon Clarke: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .