Warriors’ Curry out 2 more weeks with left shoulder injury

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry looks into the stands during the pre-game ceremony of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana.

The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists, has missed the past four games for the defending champions (15-18). The Warriors said Saturday he was re-evaluated and is making good progress, with another exam scheduled in two weeks.

The Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day in a rematch of this year’s Western Conference semifinals won by Golden State in five games.

