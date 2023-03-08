Curry leads Golden State against Memphis after 40-point performance

Golden State Warriors (34-32, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (38-26, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State plays the Memphis Grizzlies after Stephen Curry scored 40 points in the Warriors’ 137-128 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Grizzlies are 20-19 in Western Conference games. Memphis averages 115.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Warriors are 22-17 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is third in the Western Conference scoring 118.1 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 26 the Warriors won 122-120 led by 34 points from Curry, while Ja Morant scored 29 points for the Grizzlies.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 16.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Jordan Poole is averaging 20.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 25.5 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 117.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr.: out (shoulder), Steven Adams: out (knee), Kennedy Chandler: out (illness), Ja Morant: out (nir - not with team), Brandon Clarke: out for season (achilles), Jake LaRavia: out (back).

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (personal), Ryan Rollins: out for season (foot), Gary Payton II: out (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .