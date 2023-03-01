Houston faces Memphis, aims to break 10-game slide

Memphis Grizzlies (37-23, second in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (13-48, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Rockets -9.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to stop its 10-game slide when the Rockets play Memphis.

The Rockets are 1-8 against division opponents. Houston is second in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 46.4 rebounds. Alperen Sengun leads the Rockets with 8.7 boards.

The Grizzlies are 6-2 against opponents from the Southwest Division. Memphis is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 116.0 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting 129-122 on Oct. 22, with Ja Morant scoring 49 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is averaging 14.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 16.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Morant is shooting 46.4% and averaging 27.2 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 110.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.3 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 112.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (foot).

Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee), Jake LaRavia: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .