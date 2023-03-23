Grizzlies face the Rockets on 4-game win streak

Houston Rockets (18-55, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (45-27, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis aims to keep its four-game win streak going when the Grizzlies take on Houston.

The Grizzlies are 12-2 against Southwest Division teams. Memphis averages 116.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Rockets are 11-38 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 6-9 when winning the turnover battle.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Rockets 130-125 in their last matchup on March 23. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 37 points, and Jalen Green led the Rockets with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jackson is averaging 24.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Alperen Sengun is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Rockets. Green is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 119.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 115.3 points, 45.9 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr.: out (shoulder), Steven Adams: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out for season (achilles), Ziaire Williams: out (foot).

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .