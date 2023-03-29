Grizzlies face the Clippers on 7-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (40-36, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (48-27, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Grizzlies -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of seven games in a row.

The Grizzlies are 28-19 in Western Conference games. Memphis ranks second in the Western Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 6.5.

The Clippers are 23-23 against conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference giving up only 112.6 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 135-129 on March 6, with Paul George scoring 42 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 17.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 22.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games for Memphis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kawhi Leonard is shooting 51.3% and averaging 23.6 points for the Clippers. Eric Gordon is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 122.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 42.8 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr.: out (shoulder), Steven Adams: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out for season (achilles), Ja Morant: out (thigh), Ziaire Williams: out (foot/ankle).

Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (tailbone), Paul George: out (leg), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (illness), Norman Powell: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .