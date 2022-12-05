Miami visits Memphis following overtime win against Boston

Miami Heat (11-12, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-9, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Grizzlies -2; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits the Memphis Grizzlies following the Heat’s 120-116 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics.

The Grizzlies are 8-2 in home games. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 49.0 boards. Steven Adams paces the Grizzlies with 11.2 rebounds.

The Heat are 3-8 on the road. Miami is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is scoring 28.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Max Strus is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 15.1 points. Bam Adebayo is averaging 20 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee), Jake LaRavia: day to day (foot), Steven Adams: day to day (hip).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .