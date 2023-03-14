Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup against the Heat

Memphis Grizzlies (41-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (37-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Miami. He currently ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 27.1 points per game.

The Heat are 23-13 in home games. Miami is the worst team in the Eastern Conference averaging just 108.7 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 13-21 on the road. Memphis averages 115.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting 101-93 on Dec. 6. Tyus Jones scored 28 points to help lead the Grizzlies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Herro is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 26.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami.

Desmond Bane is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 111.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (back), Cody Zeller: out (nose).

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr.: out (shoulder), Steven Adams: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out for season (achilles), Jake LaRavia: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .