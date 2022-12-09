Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Grizzlies -10.5; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Detroit. He ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 28.3 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 10-2 in home games. Memphis is third in the league with 17.6 fast break points per game led by Desmond Bane averaging 4.6.

The Pistons have gone 3-12 away from home. Detroit averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup 122-112 on Dec. 4. Morant scored 33 points to help lead the Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 28.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Killian Hayes is averaging 8.3 points and five assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 49.9 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Danny Green: out (knee), Jake LaRavia: day to day (foot), Steven Adams: day to day (right shoulder).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (shin), Isaiah Livers: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .