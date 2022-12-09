Morant leads Memphis into matchup with New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (11-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (10-8, seventh in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 28.9 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 6-5 in Western Conference games. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 48.2 boards. Steven Adams leads the Grizzlies with 10.9 rebounds.

The Pelicans are 7-4 in conference matchups. New Orleans is second in the Western Conference scoring 117.6 points per game and is shooting 48.9%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 113-102 on Nov. 16. CJ McCollum scored 30 points to help lead the Pelicans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 28.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Zion Williamson is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Pelicans. McCollum is averaging 17.7 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).

Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Trey Murphy III: out (foot), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .