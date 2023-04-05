Memphis takes on New Orleans for conference showdown

Memphis Grizzlies (50-29, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (40-39, eighth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pelicans -5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies in Western Conference action Wednesday.

The Pelicans are 10-5 against division opponents. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 33.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 7.2.

The Grizzlies are 13-2 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Memphis is 3-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 1 the Grizzlies won 116-101 led by 32 points from Ja Morant, while Zion Williamson scored 20 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ McCollum is averaging 20.7 points and 5.8 assists for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 29.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and eight assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Desmond Bane is shooting 48.0% and averaging 21.6 points for the Grizzlies. Luke Kennard is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 115.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 122.8 points, 44.0 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Jose Alvarado: out (tibia).

Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee), Dillon Brooks: out (hip), Brandon Clarke: out for season (achilles), Jake LaRavia: out (calf), Ziaire Williams: out (foot/ankle).

