Kings overpower Nets 153-121 for 4th straight victory

Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) hangs from the rim after scoring a basket between Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) and forward Kessler Edwards (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The Kings won 153-121. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had their highest-scoring game in nearly 30 years. Sacramento has won seven of nine following an 0-4 start to coach Mike Brown’s first season.

Kevin Durant scored 27 points to lead Brooklyn, but the Nets had no answers defensively. The 153 points allowed were the most ever in a regulation game in Nets history.

The game was highly anticipated in Sacramento with the Kings getting a rare chance to play on national television. They made the most of their opportunity with a dominant performance fueled by the 27-4 second-quarter run.

PELICANS 113, GRIZZLIES 102

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and New Orleans overcome Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat Memphis.

McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range to help make up for Zion Williamson’s scoring absence with the star forward out with a bruised right foot.

The Pelicans led 89-87 after three quarters and opened the fourth with a 15-4 run, led by five points from reserve guard Jose Alvarado, to take a 104-91 lead. The Pelicans also got 19 points each from Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr., and they held Memphis to 15 fourth-quarter points.

MAVERICKS 103, CLIPPERS 101

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 21 and Dallas held off Los Angeles after blowing a 25-point lead.

Reggie Bullock broke out of a shooting slump with four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including two in a row to put Dallas ahead for good at 99-93 with less than two minutes remaining.

Paul George scored 23 points, playing the entire second half to try to keep the LA rally going on the second night of a Texas back-to-back after winning in Houston.

KNICKS 119, JAZZ 111

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists and New York handed Utah its first home loss of the season.

Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett had 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks. They shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season.

Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Utah.

TRAIL BLAZERS 117, SPURS 110

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and Portland ralliued to beat San Antonio.

Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22.

Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He was 14 of 17 from the field.

