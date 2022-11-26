Memphis plays New York on 3-game road skid

Memphis Grizzlies (11-8, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (9-10, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hits the road against New York looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Knicks are 4-4 on their home court. New York gives up 116.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 4-6 on the road. Memphis ranks eighth in the Western Conference giving up only 113.8 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 115-112 in overtime in the last meeting on Oct. 19. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 34 points, and Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, scoring 20.9 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is shooting 49.3% and averaging 21.4 points over the past 10 games for New York.

Morant is scoring 28.6 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Cam Reddish: day to day (groin), Derrick Rose: day to day (toe).

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Xavier Tillman: day to day (illness), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee), Santi Aldama: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .