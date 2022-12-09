Top scorers square off in Memphis-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (15-9, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander meet when Memphis squares off against Oklahoma City. Morant ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 28.5 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the league averaging 31.3 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis averages 114.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Thunder are 5-8 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is ninth in the league with 44.8 rebounds per game. Josh Giddey leads the Thunder with 7.6.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting 121-110 on Nov. 19, with Jaren Jackson Jr. scoring 25 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 28.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Luguentz Dort averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.8 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 114.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 118.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), John Konchar: day to day (toe), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: day to day (knee), Jake LaRavia: day to day (foot), Ja Morant: day to day (ankle).

Thunder: Kenrich Williams: day to day (knee), Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .