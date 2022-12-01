Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game.

The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The 76ers are 5-5 in road games. Philadelphia has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is scoring 28.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Tobias Harris is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 19.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 109.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee), Jake LaRavia: out (foot).

76ers: Jaden Springer: out (quad), James Harden: out (foot), Tyrese Maxey: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .