Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on conference foe Memphis

Portland Trail Blazers (33-45, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (49-29, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies are 29-20 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis has a 3-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trail Blazers are 23-25 against Western Conference opponents. Portland gives up 116.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last matchup 122-112 on Feb. 2. Lillard scored 42 points to help lead the Trail Blazers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 26.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Luke Kennard is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Lillard is averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 123.5 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 104.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.0 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out for season (achilles), Ziaire Williams: out (foot/ankle).

Trail Blazers: Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Jerami Grant: out (quad), Nassir Little: day to day (ankle), Keon Johnson: out (finger), Damian Lillard: out for season (calf), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (knee), Anfernee Simons: day to day (foot), Cam Reddish: day to day (lumbar).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .