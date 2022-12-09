Sacramento faces Memphis on 6-game win streak

Sacramento Kings (9-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (10-7, sixth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento seeks to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Kings take on Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 6-4 in Western Conference games. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 48.2 boards. Steven Adams leads the Grizzlies with 10.6 rebounds.

The Kings have gone 3-5 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 125-110 in the last matchup on Oct. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 16.9 points. Ja Morant is shooting 46.5% and averaging 23.5 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and six assists for the Kings. Kevin Huerter is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Kings: 8-2, averaging 125.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (rest), Danny Green: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Ziaire Williams: out (knee).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .