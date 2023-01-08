Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row.

The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is the best team in the Western Conference with 17.9 fast break points led by Desmond Bane averaging 4.1.

The Jazz have gone 16-13 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is third in the league scoring 117.5 points per game while shooting 47.2%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup 121-105 on Nov. 1. Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points to help lead the Jazz to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Adams is averaging eight points and 11.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markkanen is shooting 53.1% and averaging 24.6 points for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 50.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 118.6 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Ja Morant: day to day (thigh), Danny Green: out (knee), Brandon Clarke: out (hip), Steven Adams: day to day (illness).

Jazz: Collin Sexton: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .