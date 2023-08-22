GOP debate: How to watch
800 missing in Maui fire
Trump to surrender
8 people rescued from cable car
Serena Williams gives birth to second child
U.S. News

Tennessee judge orders a mental evaluation for a man charged with shooting at a Jewish school

FILE - A Memphis Police officer walks on the scene of a shooting at Margolin Hebrew School, July 31, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. A Tennessee judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man charged with trying to enter the Jewish school with a gun and firing it at a contractor there before he was shot by police, his defense lawyer said Tuesday, Aug. 22. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)

FILE - A Memphis Police officer walks on the scene of a shooting at Margolin Hebrew School, July 31, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. A Tennessee judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man charged with trying to enter the Jewish school with a gun and firing it at a contractor there before he was shot by police, his defense lawyer said Tuesday, Aug. 22. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)

By ADRIAN SAINZ
 
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man charged with trying to enter a Jewish school with a gun and firing it at a contractor there before he was shot by police, his defense lawyer said Tuesday.

Judge Karen Massey issued an order for a psychological evaluation for Joel Bowman, who was released from a hospital Friday and was being held Tuesday in a medical ward at Shelby County Jail, said his lawyer, Mitch Wood.

Police said Bowman went on July 31 to Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South school in Memphis with a gun and tried to get inside, but he was denied entry. Class was not in session, but there were limited staff and construction workers there at the time.

In an affidavit, police said Bowman — who had attended the school — walked around its exterior and fired two shots at the contractor, who was not hit. Bowman, 33, then fired two more shots outside the school before driving away in a pickup truck, police said.

Other news
In this image taken from KABC video, a woman drops off flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the Mag.Pi store in Cedar Glen, Calif., Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Authorities say a 27-year-old man killed by California sheriff's deputies after he fatally shot a store owner on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, had ripped down an LGBTQ+ Pride flag outside the business and shouted homophobic slurs at the woman. Laura Ann Carleton was pronounced dead at Mag.Pi, the store she owned and operated in Cedar Glen. (KABC via AP)
Suspect who killed store owner had ripped down Pride flag and shouted homophobic slurs, sheriff says
Gregory Case, the father, center, and Brandon Case, the son, right, speak with an attorney, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Brookhaven, Miss. Both men were indicted for conspiracy to murder, attempted murder and shooting into a motor vehicle in relation to a January 24, 2022 shooting at a Black FedEx driver. (Hunter Cloud/The Daily Leader via AP)
A Black delivery driver loses his FedEx job, more than a year after he said white men attacked him
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021, used for the film "Rust." Prosecutors have received a second expert analysis of the revolver fired in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western film in New Mexico, as they weigh whether to refile charges against the actor. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Trial scheduled in 2024 for movie armorer in fatal shooting of cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin

Officers tracked down Bowman a short drive from the school, in a residential neighborhood. Bowman exited his truck with a gun in his right hand and pointed the weapon at an officer, who shot him, police said. Bowman was hospitalized in critical condition.

Bowman was charged with attempted second-degree murder, carrying a weapon on school property and other alleged offenses. He has pleaded not guilty.

Forensic specialists will determine whether Bowman is competent to stand trial and whether he was insane at the time of the alleged offense, Wood said. The judge set a September hearing to address findings from the evaluation.

A possible motive for the attempt to enter the school has not been disclosed. Security officials for the Jewish community declined to discuss what specific safety measures were in use at the school. But those officials did say that information from video cameras, a close relationship with police and years of work to bolster safety measures kept the man out of the school and helped officers find him.

Wood said Bowman was doing “quite well,” considering he was shot in the chest.

“Health wise, it looks like he’ll make as close to a full recovery as anybody can,” Wood said.

Bowman’s confrontation with police came 20 years after his father was fatally shot by officers while holding a gun during a mental health episode at the family home. Friends said Bowman was traumatized by his father’s killing.