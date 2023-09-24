Luther Burden III hauls in 10 passes for 177 yards to help Missouri beat Memphis 34-27 in St. Louis
Missouri wide receiver Mekhi Miller (20) is unable to catch a pass as Memphis defensive back DeAgo Brumfield (18) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, left, intercepts a pass intended for Memphis wide receiver Tauskie Dove during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) catches a touchdown pass as Memphis defensive back DeAgo Brumfield defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) runs with the ball as Memphis defensive back Simeon Blair defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan fumbles as he is hit by Missouri defensive lineman Johnny Walker Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. Memphis recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III runs past Memphis defensive back DeAgo Brumfield (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) catches a pass as Memphis defensive back Greg Rubin defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) runs with the ball as Memphis defensive back Simeon Blair defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Luther Burden III put on a show in his first collegiate game in his hometown, catching a career-high 10 passes for a career-best 177 yards to help Missouri beat Memphis 34-27 Saturday night in St. Louis.
Fellow St. Louis native Brady Cook completed 18 of 25 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns to help Missouri to its first 4-0 start since 2013.
Seth Henigan completed 31 of 47 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns but also tossed a pair of interceptions for Memphis (3-1).
Harrison Mevis converted both of his field goal attempts from 25 and 32 yards a week after booting an SEC record 61-yard game-winning field goal to beat then No. 15 Kansas State. He also recovered his own onside kick on the opening kickoff, but the play was negated by a Missouri off-side penalty.
Cody Schrader led Missouri with 123 rushing yards on 14 carries and sealed the game for Missouri with a 37-yard touchdown run with 2:46 remaining.
Tanner Gillis kicked a 22-yard field goal with 5:18 left in the fourth quarter to cut Missouri’s lead to 27-20.
Burden left the game with cramping after hauling in a 56 yard pass from Cook with 9:34 remaining in the third quarter before returning later in the fourth. Missouri pulled ahead 24-10 on its next play when Cook connected with Theo Wease Jr. on a 19-yard touchdown.
Missouri needed just three plays to travel 91 yards on its opening drive culminating in Cook connecting with Marquis Johnson on a 76-yard touchdown pass.
DOME SWEET DOME
Missouri improved to 7-0 at The Dome at America’s Center since playing its first game in the building in 2002. All six of Missouri’s previous matchups came against the University of Illinois. Missouri improved to 9-1 all-time in St. Louis with its only loss coming to Air Force at Busch Stadium II on Sept. 26, 1970.
THE TAKEAWAY
Memphis: In its only regular season game against a Power 5 school, Memphis used an aggressive approach converting three of four fourth-down attempts.
Missouri: Enters conference play undefeated despite not beating a FBS school by more than one touchdown. Missouri had not won four straight games to open a season since 2013 when it opened the season with seven straight wins en route to winning the SEC East Division championship.
UP NEXT
Memphis: Hosts Boise State Saturday.
Missouri: At Vanderbilt Saturday to open SEC play.
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll