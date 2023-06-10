Triple-A International League Glance

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Triple-A International League Glance

 
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)4217.712
St. Paul (Minnesota)3525.583
Louisville (Cincinnati)3426.567
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)3326.5599
Durham (Tampa Bay)3427.5579
Memphis (St. Louis)3427.5579
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)3028.51711½
Columbus (Cleveland)3030.50012½
Nashville (Milwaukee)3030.50012½
Rochester (Washington)2830.48313½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2832.46714½
Worcester (Boston)2832.46714½
Buffalo (Toronto)2833.45915
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)2833.45915
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2833.45915
Omaha (Kansas City)2732.45815
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2732.45815
Jacksonville (Miami)2634.43316½
Toledo (Detroit)2535.41717½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)2336.39019

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisville 13, Columbus 8

Norfolk 5, Scranton/WB 3

Syracuse 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Other news
FILE - A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School following a mass shooting at the school in Nashville, Tenn., March 27, 2023. So far this year, the nation has witnessed the highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year. There have been more than 550 mass killing incidents since 2006, according to the database, in which at least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, file)
Families detail stress, terror and sadness after Nashville school shooting in court documents
More than a dozen parents at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, have written about the stress, terror and sadness in the wake of the March shooting.
FILE - The Cordell Hull State Office Building stands, Jan. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The legislative office building was placed on lockdown, Thursday, June 22, 2023, after multiple Republican leaders received what House Speaker Cameron Sexton called “a white powder substance” in the mail. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Tennessee Republican lawmakers receive mail with ‘white powder substance’
A lockdown on a Tennessee’s legislative office building in Nashville has been lifted. The building was shuttered after several Republican leaders received what House Speaker Cameron Sexton says was “a white powder substance” in the mail.
FILE - Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, takes questions as he arrives at the State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., on April 13, 2023, after he was reappointed to the Tennessee House of Representatives. Lawmakers this year have kicked rival colleagues out of office in Tennessee and off the chamber floor in Montana. They have staged walkouts in Oregon and filibusters in Nebraska, where interactions are so fraught that some lawmakers say they’re unsure they can work together anymore. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, File)
After expulsion and reinstatement, Tennessee Reps. Pearson, Jones advance past Democratic primaries
Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones have advanced past an election hurdle after the two young Black lawmakers were expelled earlier this year for their gun control protest on the House floor, then reinstated by local officials days afterward.
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. A professional organization that advocates for Tennessee teachers has filed a lawsuit challenging a new state law that bans the group from deducting membership dues from educators' paychecks. The Tennessee Education Association filed the challenge Monday, June 12, 2023 over the two-pronged law, which also gradually raises the minimum teacher salary up to $50,000 for the 2026-2027 school year. The association supports the pay raise, but opposes the deductions ban. Gov. Lee pushed for the dual-purpose bill with the support from the GOP-dominant General Assembly this year. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, file)
Teacher group sues over Tennessee law that bans deduction of members’ dues from their paychecks
A professional organization that advocates for Tennessee teachers has filed a lawsuit challenging a new state law that bans the group from deducting member educators’ dues from their paychecks.

Iowa 13, St. Paul 3, 1st game

St. Paul 7, Iowa 6, 8 innings, 2nd game

Worcester 5, Rochester 4

Gwinnett 2, Charlotte 1

Buffalo 4, Toledo 4

Omaha 15, Indianapolis 7

Jacksonville 4, Nashville 1

Memphis 15, Durham 5

Friday’s Games

Norfolk 8, Scranton/WB 4

Lehigh Valley 9, Syracuse 6

Rochester at Worcester, ppd.

Louisville 7, Columbus 3

Gwinnett 9, Charlotte 2

Buffalo 4, Toledo 3

Omaha 6, Indianapolis 2

Nashville at Jacksonville, ppd.

Durham 5, Memphis 3

Iowa 7, St. Paul 5

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Worcester, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Nashville at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Louisville at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Omaha at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

Nashville at Jacksonville, 2:05 p.m.

Durham at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.