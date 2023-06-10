Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|42
|17
|.712
|—
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|35
|25
|.583
|7½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|34
|26
|.567
|8½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|33
|26
|.559
|9
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|34
|27
|.557
|9
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|34
|27
|.557
|9
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|30
|28
|.517
|11½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|30
|30
|.500
|12½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|30
|30
|.500
|12½
|Rochester (Washington)
|28
|30
|.483
|13½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|28
|32
|.467
|14½
|Worcester (Boston)
|28
|32
|.467
|14½
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|28
|33
|.459
|15
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|28
|33
|.459
|15
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|28
|33
|.459
|15
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|27
|32
|.458
|15
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|32
|.458
|15
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|26
|34
|.433
|16½
|Toledo (Detroit)
|25
|35
|.417
|17½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|36
|.390
|19
___
|Thursday’s Games
Louisville 13, Columbus 8
Norfolk 5, Scranton/WB 3
Syracuse 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Iowa 13, St. Paul 3, 1st game
St. Paul 7, Iowa 6, 8 innings, 2nd game
Worcester 5, Rochester 4
Gwinnett 2, Charlotte 1
Buffalo 4, Toledo 4
Omaha 15, Indianapolis 7
Jacksonville 4, Nashville 1
Memphis 15, Durham 5
|Friday’s Games
Norfolk 8, Scranton/WB 4
Lehigh Valley 9, Syracuse 6
Rochester at Worcester, ppd.
Louisville 7, Columbus 3
Gwinnett 9, Charlotte 2
Buffalo 4, Toledo 3
Omaha 6, Indianapolis 2
Nashville at Jacksonville, ppd.
Durham 5, Memphis 3
Iowa 7, St. Paul 5
|Saturday’s Games
Rochester at Worcester, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Louisville at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Omaha at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 2:05 p.m.
Durham at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m.