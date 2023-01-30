NV-Nevada News Digest UPDATE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Nevada stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Nevada and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

TOP STORIES:

WOMEN KIDNAPPED-OREGON-NEVADA

Police in southwestern Oregon have received dozens of tips as they search for a man who allegedly tortured a woman he held captive in Oregon less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity. The latest victim remains unconscious and in critical condition, police said. UPCOMING: 400-500 words.

CALIFORNIA STORMS

LOS ANGELES — Rain and snow fell across Southern California on Monday while the northern half of the state turned windy and cold behind the weather system, with temperatures dipping below zero across parts of northern Nevada, including minus 13 degrees in Elko. SENT: 260 words.

WESTERN WATER EVAPORATION

WASHINGTON — More than 10% of the water carried by the Colorado River evaporates, leaks or spills as the 1,450-mile powerhouse of the West flows through the region’s dams, reservoirs and open-air canals. Key stewards of the river have ignored this massive water loss for decades, instead allocating Arizona, California, Nevada and Mexico their share of the river without subtracting what’s lost to evaporation. Hydrologists, state officials and other western water experts say the 10% can no longer be ignored. By Suman Naishadham. SENT: 870 words, photos.

MUSIC-GRAMMYS-TREVOR NOAH

LOS ANGELES — Trevor Noah says he feels more comfortable hosting the Grammy Awards for a third-straight year, but the former “The Daily Show” host still has some nervousness about leading the ceremony with big-time acts like Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles looking on. Noah will host Sunday’s show, which airs live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will return to LA after relocating to Las Vegas for the first-time ever because of rising COVID-19 cases and omicron variant. By Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SPORTS:

BKC-COLLEGE BKC POLL

Purdue is this season’s first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP men’s college basketball poll. The Boilermakers have won eight straight games since a one-point loss to Rutgers on Jan. 2. They were followed in the AP Top 25 by Tennessee, Houston, Alabama and Arizona in the top five. By Basketball Writer Dave Skretta. SENT: 750 words.

LOCALIZATION:

MASS SHOOTINGS-STATES-LOCALIZE IT — Mass shootings have commanded public attention on a disturbingly frequent basis across the U.S. Some have happened in states with easy access to guns. But others have occurred where firearms already are highly restricted. With each shooting, the nation’s political divide on gun policy appears to be widening. We offer suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

SOUTHERN MIGRATION-LOCALIZE IT — The U.S. South’s population has boomed in this decade. Last year, the Northeast and Midwest lost residents, and the West grew by an anemic 153,000 people, primarily because a large number of residents left for a different U.S. region. In contrast, the South grew by 1.3 million new residents, and six of the 10 U.S. states with the biggest growth last year were in the South. We provide resources and suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

OPIOID CRISIS-NALOXONE-LOCALIZE IT — Access to naloxone, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, has increased dramatically in recent years. But experts and advocates say more needs to be done to make sure it’s available when needed. We provide resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

SCHOOL VOUCHERS-LOCALIZE IT — In more than a dozen red states, Republican lawmakers are pushing legislative policies this year that would expand or create programs that give millions of taxpayer dollars to families that want to take their children out of public school. We offer ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

U.S. STORIES

OPIOID CRISIS NALOXONE — Access has improved across the U.S. to a rescue drug that reverses opioid overdoses, but advocates say naloxone — commonly known by its brand name Narcan — still isn’t getting to everyone who needs it. A small group of volunteers run an organization that appears to be the largest distributor of naloxone in Albany, Georgia. But many communities lack similar structures. Public health experts are telling U.S. state and local government officials in charge of using funds from opioid settlements to consider getting more naloxone into the hands of people who use drugs and those who are around them. In some places, it goes mostly to first responders. By Geoff Mulvihill and Sharon Johnson. SENT: 1,260 words, photos, video.

MEMPHIS POLICE FORCE INVESTIGATION — A police spokeswoman says a sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols. Officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died three days later at a hospital, Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph did not disclose Hemphill’s role in the arrest. Rudolph said information on disciplinary action taken against Hemphill was not immediately released because Hemphill was not fired and the department typically releases information about officers who are relieved of duty after an investigation ends. By Adrian Sainz. SENT: 690 words, photos, video.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-NEWPORT NEWS — The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher has reopened with stepped-up security and a new administrator. Nervous parents and students expressed optimism Monday as they returned to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Jennifer Roe and her fourth-grade son, Jethro, were among the first to arrive. She said they saw a therapist after the shooting. The school reopened after being closed for more than three weeks following the Jan. 6 shooting. Police have said the boy brought a handgun to school and intentionally shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, as she was teaching her first-grade class. Zwerner was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but is now recovering at home. By Ben Finley and Denise Lavoie. SENT: 990 words, photos, audio.

