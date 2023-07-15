Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Sports

Skupski and Koolhof beat Granollers and Zeballos to win men’s doubles final at Wimbledon

Britain's Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands celebrate with family and friends after winning against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos during the men's doubles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Britain's Neal Skupski, right, and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands celebrate after beating Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos to win the men's doubles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands, left, celebrate with their trophies after beating Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos to win the men's doubles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Britain's Neal Skupski, right, and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands take a photos as they celebrate with their trophies after beating Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos to win the men's doubles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Neal Skupski celebrates after he and his partner Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands beat Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos to win the men's doubles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Neal Skupski became the second British player in the Open era to win the men’s doubles title at Wimbledon after teaming up with Wesley Koolhof on Saturday to beat Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

It’s a first Grand Slam title for both Skupski and Koolhof, who lost in last year’s U.S. Open final.

“To hold this beauty is very, very special,” said Koolhof, who is from the Netherlands, as he cradled the trophy on Centre Court.

The top-seeded pair only faced one break point in the final, which they saved, and broke for a decisive 3-2 lead in the second set.

Skupski joined Jonathan Marray as the only British players to win the men’s doubles title at Wimbledon in the professional era, which began in 1968. Marray did so in 2012.

“This feeling at the moment, doesn’t get better,” Skupski said.

He is also the first British man to win both the mixed doubles and men’s doubles at the All England Club since Leslie Godfree in 1926. Skupski has two mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon together with Desirae Krawczyk, in 2021 and 2022.

Granollers and Zeballos were playing in their third Grand Slam final as a pairing after losing the title match at the U.S. Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021.

