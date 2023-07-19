A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
Benjamin Mendy signs 2-year deal with Lorient after being cleared of rape

Former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, walks outside Chester Crown Court, where he is appeared accused of rape and attempted rape, in Chester, England, Friday July 14, 2023. (Peter Powell/PA via AP)
Former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, walks outside Chester Crown Court, where he is appeared accused of rape and attempted rape, in Chester, England, Friday July 14, 2023. (Peter Powell/PA via AP)

Former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, left, walks outside Chester Crown Court, where he is appearing accused of rape and attempted rape, in Chester, England, Friday July 14, 2023. (Peter Powell/PA via AP)
Former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, left, walks outside Chester Crown Court, where he is appearing accused of rape and attempted rape, in Chester, England, Friday July 14, 2023. (Peter Powell/PA via AP)

Former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, left, walks outside Chester Crown Court, where he is appearing accused of rape and attempted rape, in Chester, England, Friday July 14, 2023. (Peter Powell/PA via AP)
Former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, left, walks outside Chester Crown Court, where he is appearing accused of rape and attempted rape, in Chester, England, Friday July 14, 2023. (Peter Powell/PA via AP)

LORIENT, France (AP) — World Cup winner Benjamin Mendy signed a two-year deal with French soccer club Lorient on Wednesday, only days after the France international was found not guilty of raping a woman and the attempted rape of another.

The 29-year-old Mendy left Manchester City last month after his contract expired. He had not played for the Champions League winners since 2021.

“After passing the traditional medical, Benjamin Mendy, a 2018 world champion, four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City and Ligue 1 French champion with Monaco among others, has strengthened Lorient’s squad for the new season,” Lorient said in a statement.

The France left back was cleared at a retrial of attempting to rape a woman — who was 29 at the time — at his home in October 2018. He was also found not guilty of the rape of a second woman two years later also at his home address.

Mendy denied the charges and said the incidents were consensual encounters.

Earlier this year, Mendy was cleared by a jury of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to four young women or teenagers following a six-month trial. Jurors failed to reach verdicts on counts of rape and attempted rape, leading to the retrial.

