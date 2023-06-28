A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joins Al-Ahli as latest Chelsea player heading to Saudi Arabia

FILE - Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy warming up before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, England, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has joined Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli. He becomes the latest Chelsea player to head to the oil-rich kingdom. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joined Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli on Wednesday, becoming the latest Chelsea player to head to the oil-rich kingdom.

N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have already made moves to the lucrative Saudi Pro League during this transfer window. Hakim Ziyech is also expected to join Al-Nassr, where he will team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Ahli and Chelsea both confirmed the move.

“THE BEST goalkeeper is in our house!” Al-Ahli tweeted. “The fortress is safe.”

Mendy was pictured holding an Al-Ahli shirt, with 2026 on it, likely in reference to the length of his contract.

No financial details were given but media reports said the fee was 17 million pounds ($21.5 million).

Mendy, 31, joined Chelsea from French team Rennes in 2020 and went on to win the Champions League in his first season at the club. The Senegal goalkeeper also lifted the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup the following season.

Chelsea said he would “always have a place in our history for his significant contributions to our 2021 Champions League triumph.

“For that, and for everything else, we are grateful.”

Mendy made 105 appearances in all competitions, but was reduced to back-up keeper last season after Kepa Arrizabalaga established himself as first choice.

It was reported that new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino intends to keep Arrizabalaga as his No. 1 keeper.

Mendy is part of an ambitious recruitment drive being carried out by Saudi Arabia this summer and is one of a host of players from Europe’s top leagues to make the move.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December and Karim Benzema signed for Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Kante has also joined Saudi champion Al-Ittihad on a free transfer, while Koulibaly and Ruben Neves have signed for Al-Hilal.

More players from Europe are expected to follow during this off-season.

