USA Today Top 25 Poll

April 4, 2023 GMT

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received in parenthesis, team’s RECORDS THROUGH END OF SEASON, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

RecordPtsPvs
1. Connecticut (32)31-880012
2. San Diego State32-768818
3. Miami (Fla.)29-866515
4. Alabama31-66292
5. Florida Atlantic35-461525
6. Houston33-46141
7. Texas29-95877
8. UCLA31-65326
9. Kansas State26-1051613
10. Gonzaga31-65149
11. Kansas28-84345
12. Creighton24-1342622
13. Purdue29-64243
14. Marquette29-74224
15. Xavier27-1033214
16. Tennessee25-1128421
17. Arizona28-72828
18. Duke27-923216
19. Baylor23-1121611
20. Michigan State21-1320340
21. Arkansas22-14174NR
22. Saint Mary's27-814919
23. Virginia25-811210
24. Indiana23-129719
25. Texas A&amp;M25-108817

Dropped Out: No. 23 TCU (22-13); No. 24 Missouri (25-10).

Others Receiving Votes: TCU (22-13) 82; Princeton (23-9) 54; Kentucky (22-12) 46; Missouri (25-10) 42; Penn State (23-14) 31; North Texas (31-7) 26; Maryland (22-13) 25; Northwestern (22-12) 13; Auburn (21-13) 10; Southern California (22-11) 9; Memphis (26-9) 8; West Virginia (19-15) 8; Iowa State (19-14) 5; Pittsburgh (24-12) 2; Alabama-Birmingham (29-10) 1; Fairleigh Dickinson (21-16) 1; Oral Roberts (30-5) 1; Providence (21-12) 1..

