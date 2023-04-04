USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received in parenthesis, team’s RECORDS THROUGH END OF SEASON, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Connecticut (32) 31-8 800 12 2. San Diego State 32-7 688 18 3. Miami (Fla.) 29-8 665 15 4. Alabama 31-6 629 2 5. Florida Atlantic 35-4 615 25 6. Houston 33-4 614 1 7. Texas 29-9 587 7 8. UCLA 31-6 532 6 9. Kansas State 26-10 516 13 10. Gonzaga 31-6 514 9 11. Kansas 28-8 434 5 12. Creighton 24-13 426 22 13. Purdue 29-6 424 3 14. Marquette 29-7 422 4 15. Xavier 27-10 332 14 16. Tennessee 25-11 284 21 17. Arizona 28-7 282 8 18. Duke 27-9 232 16 19. Baylor 23-11 216 11 20. Michigan State 21-13 203 40 21. Arkansas 22-14 174 NR 22. Saint Mary's 27-8 149 19 23. Virginia 25-8 112 10 24. Indiana 23-12 97 19 25. Texas A&M 25-10 88 17

Dropped Out: No. 23 TCU (22-13); No. 24 Missouri (25-10).

Others Receiving Votes: TCU (22-13) 82; Princeton (23-9) 54; Kentucky (22-12) 46; Missouri (25-10) 42; Penn State (23-14) 31; North Texas (31-7) 26; Maryland (22-13) 25; Northwestern (22-12) 13; Auburn (21-13) 10; Southern California (22-11) 9; Memphis (26-9) 8; West Virginia (19-15) 8; Iowa State (19-14) 5; Pittsburgh (24-12) 2; Alabama-Birmingham (29-10) 1; Fairleigh Dickinson (21-16) 1; Oral Roberts (30-5) 1; Providence (21-12) 1..