April 4, 2023 GMT
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received in parenthesis, team’s RECORDS THROUGH END OF SEASON, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Connecticut (32)
|31-8
|800
|12
|2. San Diego State
|32-7
|688
|18
|3. Miami (Fla.)
|29-8
|665
|15
|4. Alabama
|31-6
|629
|2
|5. Florida Atlantic
|35-4
|615
|25
|6. Houston
|33-4
|614
|1
|7. Texas
|29-9
|587
|7
|8. UCLA
|31-6
|532
|6
|9. Kansas State
|26-10
|516
|13
|10. Gonzaga
|31-6
|514
|9
|11. Kansas
|28-8
|434
|5
|12. Creighton
|24-13
|426
|22
|13. Purdue
|29-6
|424
|3
|14. Marquette
|29-7
|422
|4
|15. Xavier
|27-10
|332
|14
|16. Tennessee
|25-11
|284
|21
|17. Arizona
|28-7
|282
|8
|18. Duke
|27-9
|232
|16
|19. Baylor
|23-11
|216
|11
|20. Michigan State
|21-13
|203
|40
|21. Arkansas
|22-14
|174
|NR
|22. Saint Mary's
|27-8
|149
|19
|23. Virginia
|25-8
|112
|10
|24. Indiana
|23-12
|97
|19
|25. Texas A&M
|25-10
|88
|17
Dropped Out: No. 23 TCU (22-13); No. 24 Missouri (25-10).
Others Receiving Votes: TCU (22-13) 82; Princeton (23-9) 54; Kentucky (22-12) 46; Missouri (25-10) 42; Penn State (23-14) 31; North Texas (31-7) 26; Maryland (22-13) 25; Northwestern (22-12) 13; Auburn (21-13) 10; Southern California (22-11) 9; Memphis (26-9) 8; West Virginia (19-15) 8; Iowa State (19-14) 5; Pittsburgh (24-12) 2; Alabama-Birmingham (29-10) 1; Fairleigh Dickinson (21-16) 1; Oral Roberts (30-5) 1; Providence (21-12) 1..