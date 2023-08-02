FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Fever edge Mercury 72-71, Taurasi moves within 18 points of 10,000

Indiana Fever's Emma Cannon (32) shoots against Phoenix Mercury's Brianna Turner (21) and Michaela Onyenwere during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Fever’s Emma Cannon (32) shoots against Phoenix Mercury’s Brianna Turner (21) and Michaela Onyenwere during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi is defended by Indiana Fever's Kristy Wallace (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi is defended by Indiana Fever’s Kristy Wallace (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) goes to the basket against Phoenix Mercury's Megan Gustafson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Fever’s Aliyah Boston (7) goes to the basket against Phoenix Mercury’s Megan Gustafson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Fever's Erica Wheeler (17) is defended by Phoenix Mercury's Shey Peddy during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Fever’s Erica Wheeler (17) is defended by Phoenix Mercury’s Shey Peddy during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7) goes past Phoenix Mercury's Megan Gustafson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Fever’s Aliyah Boston (7) goes past Phoenix Mercury’s Megan Gustafson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Fever's Grace Berger (34) is defended by Phoenix Mercury's Moriah Jefferson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Fever’s Grace Berger (34) is defended by Phoenix Mercury’s Moriah Jefferson during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull (10) is defended by Phoenix Mercury's Michaela Onyenwere during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Fever’s Lexie Hull (10) is defended by Phoenix Mercury’s Michaela Onyenwere during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Emma Cannon had a career-high 23 points with nine rebounds, Kelsey Mitchell added 21 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Phoenix Mercury 72-71 on Tuesday night to spoil Diana Taurasi’s 29-point performance.

Taurasi, the league’s career scoring leader, is now 18 points away from 10,000 points. Taurasi, who was coming off a season-high 24 points on Sunday, scored 23 of Phoenix’s 43 first-half points after making 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 from distance. Taurasi finished 10 of 16, with five 3-pointers.

Mitchell extended the lead to 70-61 with 5:06 left in the fourth quarter, but the Fever would not score again until Cannon’s shot in the lane with 59.5 seconds left to regain the lead.

Indiana guard Erica Wheeler was off on a 3-pointer and Phoenix took possession with 13.9 seconds left. Taurasi was short on a baseline jumper but Phoenix kept the possession with 6.8 seconds left. Moriah Jefferson got into the paint but her layup didn’t fall and Aliyah Boston secured the rebound.

Indiana (7-19) won at home for just the second time this season. Phoenix (6-19) had its road losing streak extended to 10 straight games.

Wheeler added 13 points and Boston had six points and 11 rebounds for Indiana. Victoria Vivians (non-COVID illness) and NaLyssa Smith (left foot) did not play for Indiana.

Megan Gustafson added 17 points for Phoenix. Brittney Griner missed her second straight road game to focus on her mental health. The Mercury start a four-game homestand on Thursday.

Phoenix scored 10 unanswered points late in the fourth quarter to take its first lead, 71-70, since it was 30-29 in the second quarter.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports