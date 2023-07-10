Mercury GM Pitman stepping down from role at end of season, Warriors’ U’Ren taking over

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna recovering following ICU stay
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
FILE - A child holds a PRIME Hydration drink, which contains no caffeine, prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. PRIME also makes a highly caffeinated energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children and is facing scrutiny from federal lawmakers and health experts. On Sunday, July 9, 2023, Sen. Chuck Schumer called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FDA investigating Logan Paul’s energy drink
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
Sports

Mercury GM Pitman stepping down from role at end of season, Warriors’ U’Ren taking over

By DOUG FEINBERG
 
Share

Phoenix Mercury general manager Jim Pitman is retiring at the end of the season but staying on as the chief financial officer, the team announced Monday.

Pitman, who also is an executive vice president and CFO of the Phoenix Suns, took over as the Mercury’s GM in 2013 and during his tenure the team won the WNBA championship in 2014.

“It has been a great privilege to oversee 10 seasons of Mercury basketball and to have had a day-to-day role in the franchise I’ve been involved in since its inception in 1997,” Pitman said. “There have been extraordinary highs — winning a championship, witnessing Diana Taurasi becoming the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, and of course watching Brittney Griner return to basketball.”

Other news
Portland Trail Blazers first round draft pick Scoot Henderson laughs during an NBA basketball news conference in Portland, Ore., Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
G League Ignite, Perth Wildcats to play 2-game exhibition series in September
Building off the success of last year’s games involving Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the G League is bringing more international talent into Las Vegas this fall.
New Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, middle, is flanked by Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones and had coach Frank Vogel, right, as Beal holds up a new Suns jersey during an NBA basketball news conference Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Bradley Beal enters his 30s with the Suns, says he’s ready to ‘chase this ring’
Bradley Beal was drafted on his 19th birthday and spent his entire 20s with the Washington Wizards, where he scored a lot of points, enjoyed a little team success, but also suffered through plenty of painful losses.
Phoenix Suns new head coach Frank Vogel speaks during a news conference Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Frank Vogel and Suns announce coaching staff including Kevin Young and David Fizdale
New Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel announced his coaching staff for the coming season, which includes associate head coach Kevin Young and former NBA head coach David Fizdale.
FILE - Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia looks on as players warm up before Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, May 9, 2023, in Denver. Ishbia’s five-month tenure as the new owner of the Suns has produced a whirlwind of change. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Suns continue whirlwind of change under new owner Mat Ishbia
Mat Ishbia’s five-month tenure as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns has produced a whirlwind of change.

Pitman will be succeeded by Nick U’Ren, who spent the past nine years with the Golden State Warriors in basketball operations. Before his time in the Bay Area, U’Ren was with the Phoenix Suns for five seasons.

“I want to thank Mat Ishbia, Josh Bartelstein and Jim Pitman for entrusting me with one of the WNBA’s most storied franchises,” U’ren said. “There is the clear willingness to invest the necessary resources to build a winning team and culture in Phoenix.”

Phoenix won 169 regular season games under Pitman, including a WNBA-record 29 in 2014. The Mercury also have 24 postseason victories.

It’s been a season of change already for the Mercury, who let go of head coach Vanessa Nygaard last month and promoted assistant Nikki Blue to an interim position. The Mercury sit tied for last place in the WNBA with a 4-14 record.